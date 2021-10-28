WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

WSFS stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

