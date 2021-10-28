WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $158.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

WSP Global stock opened at $136.44 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

