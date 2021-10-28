Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.930-$3.030 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.93-$3.03 EPS.

WH traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 42,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

