Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-$3.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.930-$3.030 EPS.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,419. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

