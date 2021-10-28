Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 77.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

