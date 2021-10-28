Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XENE. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

