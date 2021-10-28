YFFII Finance (YFFII) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, YFFII Finance has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. YFFII Finance has a total market capitalization of $7,709.19 and approximately $32,327.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFFII Finance coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00233753 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00099597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YFFII Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

