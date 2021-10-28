Yield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $55,763.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00206892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00099141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

