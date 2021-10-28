Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.13. 43,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,855. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,279 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.35.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

