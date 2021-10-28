Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5,988.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,849 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Yum China worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after buying an additional 1,037,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

