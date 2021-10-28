Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after buying an additional 53,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $123.72.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

