Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.60 Million

Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $255.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of 100.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

