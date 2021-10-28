Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.60 Million

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $255.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of 100.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.