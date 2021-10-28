Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will report $420,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $710,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 million to $7.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.96 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $71.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDMN. UBS Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kadmon by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 860,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

