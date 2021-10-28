Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

SIMO stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

