Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

