Zacks: Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Oct 28th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $5.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,424,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

