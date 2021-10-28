Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.08. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,160. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42. Argo Group International has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

