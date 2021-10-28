Zacks: Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $751.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $751.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $782.00 million. Crane posted sales of $726.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC grew its position in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 56.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crane by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,893,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 260,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $106.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

