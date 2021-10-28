Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million.

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

