Zacks: Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.32. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $94.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $109.56.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

