Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Marchex also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,539.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646 in the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

