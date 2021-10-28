Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mitek Systems by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 16,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,012. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $839.98 million, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

