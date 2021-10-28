Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.56 Million

Brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post sales of $79.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $102.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $297.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $370.88 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on NPTN. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.59. 8,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $500.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

