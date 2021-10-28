Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to report $126.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.96 million and the highest is $129.37 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year sales of $519.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

