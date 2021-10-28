Zacks: Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.41. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 591.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 89,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after buying an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 133,639 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

