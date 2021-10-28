Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.40 Million

Analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce sales of $246.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.10 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $203.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.10 million to $957.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

BSY stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 398,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.18. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

