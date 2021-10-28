Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. BRP posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. BRP has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.