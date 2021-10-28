Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $14.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.51 million. First Community posted sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.41 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $59.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Community by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Community by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Community by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

First Community stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71. First Community has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

