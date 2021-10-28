Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Liberty Global posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full year sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $37,925,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1,233.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 901,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 498,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 487,684 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA remained flat at $$28.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 885,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

