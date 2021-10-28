Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce $4.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.89 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,694,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.95. 1,147,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,255. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. Lincoln National has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

