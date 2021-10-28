Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.95 Million

Brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report $737.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.80 million to $749.10 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $660.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,338. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

