Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.88 Million

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report $415.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.47 million and the highest is $437.28 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $287.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. 267,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

