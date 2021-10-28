Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.37 Million

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $143.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $582.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $606.56 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,482. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

