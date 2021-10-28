Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.17. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSE opened at $13.81 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $322.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

