Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.17. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSE opened at $13.81 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $322.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.