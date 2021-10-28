Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 5,045,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,184. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

