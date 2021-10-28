Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.47.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in The Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.