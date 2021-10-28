Zacks: Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $55,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 200,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.50. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.