Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Hold

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 155,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,151,000 after buying an additional 102,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 48.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 83,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.