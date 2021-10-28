Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Hold

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of 295.65 and a beta of 1.95. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

