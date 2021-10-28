Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

ALIM opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $29.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

