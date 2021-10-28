Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Berry alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Berry by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Berry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 252.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.