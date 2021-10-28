Zacks Investment Research Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

