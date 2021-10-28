Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Sell

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of KOPN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 979,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,324. Kopin has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.62 million, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

