Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) to “Hold”

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $7,521,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.