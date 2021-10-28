Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Position Raised by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $52,406,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Zendesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 3,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,846,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

