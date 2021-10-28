Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $65.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,764 shares of company stock worth $11,223,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 585.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.