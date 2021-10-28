Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $8.63

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.30. Zeta Global shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands.

ZETA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $2,259,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $2,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

