ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 212,060 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $14,222,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $6,189,617.46.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $23,023,170.60.

ZI stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.15. 2,151,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 287.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

