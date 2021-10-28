Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

ZVO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.04. 7,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,141. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zovio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Zovio worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

ZVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

