Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

